Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin views EU discussions on dialogue with Russia as positive thing

Kremlin views EU discussions on dialogue with Russia as positive thing
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Kremlin views active discussions in Europe on the necessity of a dialogue with Russia as a positive change, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"This lively discussion of the topic (dialogue with Russia, and the shift in thinking that ‘at some point we’ll have to talk to the Russians,’ that’s a good thing," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, while responding to questions on a potential negotiation mediator between Russia and Europe on Saturday, said he would prefer former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder for such a role.

440 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.