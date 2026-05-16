Over 50,000 homes damaged in Tehran as a result of hostilities

In Tehran, 51,000 homes were damaged as a result of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, some of which are of architectural value, Tehran Deputy Mayor for International Affairs Mohammad Ali Shafiee said at the World Assembly of Local and Regional Authorities held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

"Structures must be resilient to hostilities and war. We applied a model in which buses and the metro can operate even under wartime conditions," Ali Shafiee said.

According to him, civil safety is Iran's top priority. The official noted that Iran is ready to share this experience with other countries and cities.