Gazprom and NIGC discuss route for new gas pipeline to Iran

Gazprom and the National Iranian Gas Company are negotiating the route for a pipeline to export Russian gas to Iran, as well as pricing mechanisms, NIGC head and Deputy Oil Minister Saeed Tavakoli said at Russian Energy Week.

"All agreements pertaining to the various components of the memorandum have been fulfilled. The only remaining issues concern the determination of the pipeline route, as well as the mechanisms for establishing the purchase price of Russian gas and its subsequent sale",

Tavakoli said.

Deputy Oil Minister said technical consultations began after a strategic memorandum was signed in 2024, outlining energy imports from Russia.

Iran's geographical position allows it to serve as a direct transit bridge between the South Caucasus and the Persian Gulf, Tavakoli stressed.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Tehran is interested in Russian gas, and the parties — with Qatar and Turkmenistan — plan an energy hub, which will include swap deliveries to northern Iran and an electronic trading platform in the south.