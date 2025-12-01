Gazprom discussing extension of gas contracts with Turkey

Gazprom is discussing gas contracts with its Turkish partners and the possibility of extending them into next year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Gazprom is in contact with its Turkish partners," Novak said.

Gazprom's contracts with the Turkish state-owned oil and gas company Botas for gas supplies via the Blue Stream gas pipeline with a capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year expire at the end of this year, as does a four-year contract for the supply of 5.75 bln cubic meters of gas per year via the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Moreover, several Gazprom Export's long-term contracts with private Turkish companies for the supply of Russian gas to Turkey are also scheduled to expire in 2025-2026.