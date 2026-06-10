Georgia could become alternative to Strait of Hormuz - Ambassador

Given the current situation in the Middle East with the halt of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Georgia could facilitate cargo deliveries via its own territory, Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Seyed Ali Moujani stated.

Moujani stressed the importance of creating and expanding new transit routes.

The ambassador also noted that with the Strait of Hormuz now largely inactive, Gulf nations are left without alternative routes to obtain the goods they need.

"One of the good opportunities for Georgia is to organize cargo deliveries through its territory to these countries",

Moujani said.