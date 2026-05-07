Georgia honors memory of the Great Patriotic War, Kobakhidze says

The Georgian Prime Minister laid flowers at the bust of Great Patriotic War hero Meliton Kantaria and congratulated Georgia on the 81st anniversary of Victory Day.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that it is the duty of Georgian citizens to honor the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War.

He made this statement as part of his congratulatory message on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Victory Day over Nazi Germany.

Kobakhidze emphasized that the heroes of the Great Patriotic War are an example of selflessness for all generations.

He noted that Georgia, like other republics of the Soviet Union, contributed to the overall victory over Nazism.