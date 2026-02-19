Georgia to ban foreigners from working in transportation, tourism services

This spring Georgia will ban migrants from working in cargo and passenger transportation. Employers will no longer be able to freely hire foreigners.

According to a decree issued by the Cabinet of Ministers of Georgia, in a week, on March 1, foreigners will be permanently banned from working in several sectors of transportation and tourism services.

Foreign citizens in Georgia will no longer be allowed to work as couriers, public transportation drivers, and taxi drivers. Foreigners are also prohibited from working as tour guides.

Furthermore, foreign citizens will be prohibited from establishing cargo and passenger transportation businesses, as well as tour agencies.