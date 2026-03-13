Greek tanker attacked en route to Caspian Pipeline Consortium CPC berth in Black Sea

Today, the Greek oil tanker Maran Homer was attacked in the Black Sea while en route to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal in Novorossiysk. A UAV caused minor damage to the vessel.

Today, an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked the Greek oil tanker Maran Homer, which was en route to load Kazakh oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal, Greek Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Vasilis Kikilias announced.

"While the vessel was outside Russian territorial waters, awaiting permission to enter the CPC terminal in Novorossiysk, it was attacked by an unknown object. Only minor damage to the deck and deck equipment was reported,”

- Vasilis Kikilias informed.