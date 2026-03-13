US offers 10mln for information on Iran's supreme leader

The United States is offering ​a reward of up to $10 million for information about senior Iranian military and intelligence ‌officials, including its new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

The reward targets 10 officials associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the State Department website.

In addition to the supreme leader, the U.S. is seeking information about Iran's security chief Ali Larijani, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and ​two officials in Khamenei's office.

The reward website also lists four other officials, including the IRGC commander and secretary of the defense council.