US embassy in Iraq hit in missiles attack - report

The U.S. ​Embassy in ‌the Iraqi capital Baghdad ​was ​hit in a ⁠missiles ​attack, Iraqi ​security sources said on ​Saturday.

The ​attack caused smoke ‌to ⁠rise from the embassy's ​building, ​the ⁠sources said.

An Iraqi security source told Al Jazeera that the attack destroyed part of its air defence system, without giving further details.

A missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy in Baghdad, two security officials told The Associated Press news agency.

The projectile landed within the embassy’s boundaries in the Green Zone, the heavily fortified district in central Baghdad that houses Iraqi government institutions and foreign embassies, the security officials added.