Hamas opposes Iran's strikes, Ansar Allah ready to join

The Palestinian group Hamas has urged its ally Iran to end attacks on Gulf states, while Yemen's Ansarallah movement is ready to stand alongside Iran.

Hamas on Saturday called upon Iran to not target neighbouring countries, and urged the region to end the ongoing conflict that has embroiled much of the Middle East.

"While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls on the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries,” the statement reads.

Hamas added that countries of the region should “cooperate to halt this aggression and preserve the bonds of fraternity among them”.

Tehran's strikes targeted multiple countries, including Qatar, which has has hosted Hamas's political office since 2012.

A senior official from Yemen's Ansarallah movement, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, said the decision has already been made to stand alongside the Islamic Republic in its confrontation with U.S. and Israeli aggression.

The member of Ansarallah's political bureau said that Yemen's participation in the war is "only a matter of time," emphasizing that there is full coordination among all resistance axis countries on this matter.