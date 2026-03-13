Azerbaijan to assist Türkiye in hosting COP31

Azerbaijan will provide maximum assistance to fraternal Türkiye in hosting the COP31 climate conference, which will be held this year on November 9-20 in the Turkish resort of Antalya.

Azerbaijan officially declared its readiness to jointly develop a plan with Türkiye to prepare for and host the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Yalcin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and Chief Negotiator for COP29, said at a briefing at the headquarters of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement.

"By hosting COP29 in November 2024, Azerbaijan held one of the most important international events in the history of its independence. The results achieved will be remembered as an important milestone in the COP process,”

- Yalcin Rafiyev said.