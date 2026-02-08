Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian opposition figure faces two years in prison for contempt of court
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Georgian media, Nika Melia, leader of the Georgian opposition party Ahali, has been charged with contempt of court again.

The charges stem from an incident on November 10 of last year, during a hearing at Tbilisi City Court, where Melia verbally assaulted a judge. Now, Nika Melia faces up to two years in prison.

This development follows a prior conviction for contempt of court on the same date, when Melia was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for dousing a judge with water during a criminal hearing on May 30.

 

