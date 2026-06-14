Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia's exports set record

Georgia's exports set record
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian exports have reached an all-time high this year, the country's Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Georgia exported $668 million worth of goods in May - an unprecedented figure, the ministry said.

Deputy Minister Vakhtang Tsintsadze noted that exports for the first five months of 2026 also hit a record, totaling $3.1 billion.

"Record foreign trade figures confirm that Georgian products are competitive not only in the domestic but also international markets",

Tsintsadze said.

According to Tsintsadze, supporting local producers remains a key priority for the government.

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