German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has held President Donald Trump responsible for rising fuel prices worldwide, blaming the US administration for provoking a war with Iran. He stressed that the conflict with Iran must be resolved and that the Strait of Hormuz must be fully reopened.

The head of Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance and Vice Chancellor, Lars Klingbeil, addressed US President Donald Trump through the German media ahead of his departure for the United States, calling for an end to the confrontation with Iran and for the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to help stabilize global oil and gas markets.

On August 31 and September 1, the city of Asheville, North Carolina, will host a meeting of G20 finance ministers. The event will precede the main G20 summit in Miami.

Klingbeil said he considers the US authorities’ provocation of a war with Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to be irresponsible behavior. He added that he would present Germany’s position on the Iran conflict to all participants in the ministerial meeting.