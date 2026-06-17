Global oil demand to grow by 19 million bpd by 2050 - OPEC

Global oil demand is projected to rise by 19 million barrels per day over the next 25 years, reaching 124.1 million bpd by 2050, according to OPEC's World Oil Outlook.

India will account for the largest increase, adding 8.1 million bpd. Together with other Asian, Middle Eastern, and African countries, the region will see a combined rise of 22.4 million bpd. China's demand is expected to decline after 2035, while OECD countries - including the US, European nations, South Korea, and others - will see a drop of 7.9 million bpd by 2050.

By 2030, global oil demand is forecast to reach 113.3 million bpd, up 8.2 million bpd from 2025.