Greek PM calls for ban on Russian gas supplies to EU via Turkey

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a ban on Russian natural gas supplies to the European Union, including via the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"We cannot have Russian gas getting into Europe through the backdoor via Turkiye," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

According to him, Greece is ready to assist in this effort through the Vertical Corridor, with American LNG coming to Greece and then north towards Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Hungary, and Slovakia.

"Greece is the natural entry point for US LNG to replace Russian gas in the region," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

