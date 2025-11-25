Hamas eyes to reorganize as political party - report

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas is moving to become a political party, the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported.

Several senior Hamas officials have drafted a document proposing to establish "a political party analogous to the existing political forces" that would "position itself as an entity capable of participating in political, economic, and social life."

The document also calls for a "comprehensive Palestinian reconciliation," joining the Palestine Liberation Organization, and taking part in its reforming.

The initiative, according to the sources, is meant to gradually shift to political activities, which will make it possible for the Palestinians "to adhere to their fundamental principles in light of the changes provoked by the new reality."