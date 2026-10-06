Vestnik Kavkaza

Houthis strike coalition forces near Bab al-Mandeb

суэцкий канал ормузский пролив баб-эль-мандебский пролив
© Photo: Lev Lyubinov/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A spokesperson for the Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) reported strikes on positions held by the Saudi-led coalition forces south of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Yemeni Houthis launched a series of ballistic missile strikes against the Saudi-led coalition south of the Bab al-Mandab Strait,  Ansar Allah spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

He published the statement on his official social media page.

"Over the past 24 hours, our armed forces (Houthis - ed.) launched 11 ballistic missiles at 11 locations where Saudi forces were concentrated in areas south of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait,”

— Yahya Saree informed.

Strikes were also carried out in the areas of Al-Suqayyah, Ras al-Ara, and Al-Mudaraba, he noted.

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