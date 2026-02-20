IRGC practices launching anti-aircraft missiles from ships in Strait of Hormuz

The IRGC continues military drills in the Strait of Hormuz: a naval unit tested missile strikes from a warship. Iranian media claim the weapons test was successful.

Iranian media reported a new stage in the IRGC's large-scale naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, which are now in their 6th day: this morning, crewmen from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps tested the launch of the Sayyad-3 national anti-aircraft missile from a warship.

The missile was launched from the Shahid Sayyad Shirazi vessel. The target hit by the missile was not identified, but it was reportedly successfully destroyed.