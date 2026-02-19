Trump's new tariffs to take effect on February 24

An additional 10% U.S. tariff will take effect on February 24 and remain in force for 150 days, the White House said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the document, certain critical minerals, energy carriers, natural resources, fertilizers not produced in the U.S., certain agricultural products, medicines, electronics, automobiles, other types of transport, and products used in the aerospace industry will not be subject to the additional tariff.

In addition, imports of products related to national security, as well as goods whose import is provided for by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), are exempt from the tariff.

Earlier, against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's decision against the use of import duties, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the signing of an executive order imposing 10% tariffs on imports from all countries.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. president had exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on other countries under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the highest court did not clarify whether the U.S. should refund the money previously paid as tariffs.