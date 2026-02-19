Iran and Qatar discuss Iranian nuclear talks with US

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani have reviewed the latest process of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in a telephone conversation.

The two officials exchanged views on the newest regional and international developments. During the call, both sides examined the most recent trend of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The two diplomats emphasized the importance of continued consultations and cooperation to facilitate diplomatic efforts within a regional framework.

They reiterated their commitment to dialogue as a mechanism for reducing tensions and advancing mutual understanding on key regional issues.