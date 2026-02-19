Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran and Qatar discuss Iranian nuclear talks with US

Аббас Аракчи
© Photo: IRNA

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani have reviewed the latest process of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in a telephone conversation.

The two officials exchanged views on the newest regional and international developments. During the call, both sides examined the most recent trend of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

The two diplomats emphasized the importance of continued consultations and cooperation to facilitate diplomatic efforts within a regional framework.

They reiterated their commitment to dialogue as a mechanism for reducing tensions and advancing mutual understanding on key regional issues.

385 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.