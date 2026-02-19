Vestnik Kavkaza

Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup kicks off in Azerbaijan

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, AGF Trophy 2026, has commenced today at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The tournament brings together gymnasts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Poland, Turkiye, and the U.S., alongside athletes from Russia and Belarus competing in a neutral capacity.

Participants are competing for medals in both individual and synchronized programs.

Azerbaijan’s hopes are pinned on Magsud Mahsudov, Mehdi Aliyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Huseyn Abbasov, Seljan Mahsudova, Shafiga Humbatova, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ayan Shabanova, Bilal Gurbanov, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Mikhail Malkin, Farhad Veliyev and Nijat Mirzayev.

The two-day international competition will conclude on February 22.

