Serbian authorities call on its citizens to urgently leave Iran

Serbia has become the latest country to ask its citizens to leave Iran as quickly as possible. Serbian authorities cited security risks for Serbian passport holders.

Belgrade has joined the ranks of countries concerned about the safety of their citizens in the Islamic Republic of Iran due to the growing risk of a US military attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, military, and civilian targets.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia has issued an appeal to Serbian passport holders in Iran to urgently leave the country due to the extreme danger of staying in the country in the coming days.