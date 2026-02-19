Trump weighs on assassination attempt on Khamenei

The United States is considering the possibility of assassinating Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son, Axios reported, citing sources.

"They have something for every scenario. One scenario takes out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs," the adviser said, referring to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba, who is seen as a potential successor. "What the president chooses no one knows. I don't think he knows," the adviser said.

But even some of U.S. President Donald Trump's closest advisers admit they don't know what he will decide to do, or when.

"The president hasn't decided to strike yet. I know that because we haven't struck. He might never do it. He might wake up tomorrow and say, 'That's it,'" one senior Trump adviser said.

U.S. officials say the bar for Iran's forthcoming nuclear proposal is very high because the plan would have to persuade the many skeptics inside the Trump administration and in the region.