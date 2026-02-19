Putin appoints Vershinin Russia's Ambassador to Türkiye

Sergey Vershinin, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, has been designated as Russia's new Ambassador to Türkiye. The appointment was formalized in a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin.

"To appoint Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Türkiye",

the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation reads.

Georgy Borisenko has been appointed Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister. He has also been relieved of his post as Russian Ambassador to Egypt.

Vershinin brings extensive diplomatic experience in the Middle East and North Africa to his new position. During the Soviet era, he served at the USSR Embassy in Morocco from 1976 to 1981, then he worked at the Embassy in Algeria from 1984 to 1991.

Within the Russian Foreign Ministry, he worked in the Middle East and North Africa department from 1997 to 2000. After four years as head of the Russian Embassy in Algeria, he became head of that department in 2003. Vershinin led the Middle East and North Africa Department for 15 years before being appointed the Deputy Foreign Minister.