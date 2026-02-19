Georgia lowers transit tariff for Azerbaijani fuel bound for Armenia

Georgia has set a symbolic price for the transportation of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia across its territory. The tariff rate was discussed during a meeting in Yerevan between ministers Kvrivishvili and Khudatyan.

Georgian Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili and Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan discussed the tariffs established by Georgia for the transit of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia during their meeting.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Economy, the country has set a symbolic fee for transporting petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia. The Armenian side expressed gratitude to Georgia for the friendly decision regarding the established tariff rate.

The first shipment of fuel from Azerbaijan to Armenia via Georgia took place in early December 2025, with Tbilisi providing transit free of charge at that time. The second shipment was carried out at the standard tariff rate, but Yerevan was dissatisfied with this decision.