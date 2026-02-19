Israeli forces shelled areas in southern Syria - media

Israeli forces carried out artillery strikes on locations in southern Syria's Quneitra province, according to sources cited by the pan-Arab television channel Al Mayadeen.

The shelling was reported near the Al-Mantarah Dam, as well as in the villages of Al-Mushrifah and Rasem Al-Qabu. No civilian casualties have been recorded as a result of the strikes.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes conducted intensive patrols and reconnaissance missions over the Syrian city of Daraa and its surrounding areas. No bombings or rocket attacks were reported during these flights.