Russian and Iranian FMs discuss situation involving nuclear program

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have discussed the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, including the outcomes of the recent U.S.-Iran indirect talks in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced following their telephone conversation.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on the current developments related to Iran’s nuclear activities, taking into account the results of the U.S.-Iranian indirect negotiations held in Geneva," the ministry said.

Additionally, the Foreign Ministry noted that Lavrov and Araghchi discussed specific bilateral issues of mutual interest.