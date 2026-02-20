Trade, services stimulate Armenia's GDP growth

Armenia's official economic statistics show growth in the national GDP last year. However, the percentage and absolute growth figures differ.

The Statistical Committee of the Republic of Armenia published preliminary estimates for the key macroeconomic indicator: gross domestic product growth for 2025. According to the statistics, Armenia's GDP increased by 7.18% last year.

GDP growth accelerated toward the end of the year, reaching 9.8% in September-December.

At the same time, the Statistical Committee predicted absolute growth of the gross domestic product in 2025 at the level of $29.5 bln, compared to $26.6 billion in 2024. These figures indicate that GDP increased over the year by 11%, since the difference between the two figures is $2.9 bln.