Vestnik Kavkaza

Population returns to Khojavend

Population returns to Khojavend
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have begun returning to the city of Khojavend and the village of the same name in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavend district.

The first group of IDPs has arrived at their destinations on Friday.

A total of 50 families, comprising 194 people, have been resettled to the city of Khojavend, while 20 families, totaling 94 people, have returned to the village of Khojavend.

The returning families had previously been residing in various regions of Azerbaijan, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

 

 

275 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.