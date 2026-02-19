Germany renews call for its citizens to leave Iran

Germany’s Embassy in Tehran renewed its call for German citizens to leave Iran amid growing risks of escalation in the region.

The embassy warned that travel to Iran is discouraged and that German citizens are urged to leave.

"The security situation in Iran and the entire region is extremely volatile and very tense. Further escalation and military clashes cannot be ruled out. Further restrictions on air traffic, including flight cancellations and airspace closures, may occur at any time," the statement reads.

The embassy also warned that the German Embassy in Tehran is currently "only able to provide limited consular assistance on site."

The renewed call came after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was "considering" a limited military strike to pressure Iran into a deal, without giving further details, while the U.S. has been stepping up its military presence in the region.