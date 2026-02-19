Kremlin comments on date of next meeting on Ukraine

The Kremlin will announce the date and venue of the next round of trilateral talks on the Ukrainian settlement once this information is confirmed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, I cannot confirm that yet," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if he could confirm reports that trilateral talks on Ukraine may take place as early as next week, again in Geneva.

"Once an agreement is reached, we will inform you, as we have been doing lately," Peskov said.

The latest talks between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day, they lasted about six hours, and on the second, about two.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The second round was held there on February 4-5.