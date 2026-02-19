Tbilisi and Yerevan discuss investments and tourism

On February 20, a meeting was held in Yerevan between the Ministers of Economy from Armenia and Georgia, as reported by Georgian media.

The central topic of the meeting between Gevorg Papoyan and Mariam Kvrivishvili was the development of trade and economic relations between the countries and deepening cooperation in tourism and investment.

During the meeting, Kvrivishvili reaffirmed Georgia's commitment to its partnership with Armenia, stating that Tbilisi continues to regard Yerevan as one of its key trade partners.

The Georgian Minister arrived in Yerevan on Friday for an official visit. Her schedule includes meetings with several Armenian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan.