Renewables reach 62 of Turkey's installed capacity - Erdogan

Türkiye has increased the share of renewables in its total installed electricity capacity to 62% by expanding wind and solar power, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the Introduction Program of the Cemre Fund.

He said Türkiye ranks among the top countries globally in afforestation and is among those increasing forest assets the most in Europe, Anadolu reported.

“Today, the whole world stands on the threshold of serious tests regarding the environment and climate issues. Wherever we are in the world, it is neither possible nor right to ignore the climate and environmental crisis," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader emphasized that environmental awareness is “a consciousness of homeland” and “a consciousness of building a future.”