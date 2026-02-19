US military ready to strike Iran on February 21 - media

The US military has notified President Donald Trump that an attack on Iran could be carried out on February 21, with US forces prepared for the operation, CBS reported, citing sources.

According to CBS, no final decision has been made by the White House. If the US strikes Iran, it will likely occur later than the upcoming weekend of February 21-22.

A US carrier battle group, fighter jets, and other military aircraft are currently deployed in the Middle East.

Among the options under consideration is a limited strike targeting Iranian military and government installations aimed at pressuring Tehran into accepting the nuclear deal.