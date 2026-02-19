Georgian Economy Minister visits Armenia

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili has arrived in Armenia for an official visit, according to Georgian media reports.

Her schedule includes talks with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, as well as meetings with Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan.

During the visit, Kvrivishvili is expected to discuss prospects for further development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation with Armenian officials.