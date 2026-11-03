Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit AIREX 2026 exhibition

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit AIREX 2026 exhibition
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited AIREX 2026, the 1st Azerbaijan International Real Estate Exhibition, at the Baku Expo Center on November 4.

AIREX 2026, the first specialized international real estate and investment exhibition in Azerbaijan being held on November 4-6, features over 70 local and international companies from various countries across Europe and Asia.

The exhibition is organized by PASHA Property Management. The event is expected to attract approximately 20,000 visitors.

Key topics for discussion include the future of urban development in Azerbaijan, new real estate projects, branded residences, premium residential complexes, city and district planning, sustainable construction, and potential collaborations between the real estate sector and financial or technology companies.

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