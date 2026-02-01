Ilham Aliyev arrives in UAE for working visit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the UAE for a working visit.

Upon landing at Abu Dhabi Airport, Aliyev was greeted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. An official welcoming ceremony, including an honor guard, was held at the airport.

The visit precedes the Sheikh Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony in Abu Dhabi on February 4. This year's laureates are Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is also expected to visit the UAE.

The UAE is concurrently hosting the World Government Summit, which begins tomorrow and will be attended by a Georgian delegation led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and several ministers.