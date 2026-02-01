USA to participate in talks in Abu Dhabi - media

According to a report by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff will still attend the talks in Abu Dhabi this week despite earlier reports that Moscow and Kiev would have a bilateral meeting.

Ravid specified that Witkoff would travel to Israel first and then fly immediately to Abu Dhabi for another round of discussions with Russian and Ukrainian representatives.

The talks are preliminarily scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, February 4-5, as confirmed today by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that while Washington had not formally confirmed its attendance, the possibility of the US joining the negotiation process cannot be ruled out.