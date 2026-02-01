Vestnik Kavkaza

Kobakhidze to visit UAE in early February

Kobakhidze to visit UAE in early February
© Photo: Georgian government website

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is scheduled to visit the UAE in the coming days. He will attend the World Government Summit, which is set to occur from February 3 to February 5.

According to Georgian media, the Prime Minister will deliver a speech at the summit and take part in a discussion on investment prospects. He also plans to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Georgia’s delegation will include the heads of key ministries, who will represent the country’s interests during the summit.

555 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.