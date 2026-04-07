Ilham Aliyev congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on ceasefire

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday to congratulate him on the ceasefire reached between Tehran and Washington.

During the call, the Azerbaijani leader extended his congratulations on the cessation of hostilities between Iran and the USA.

Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to Aliyev both for his congratulations and for Azerbaijan's humanitarian assistance to Iran.

The two presidents also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation.