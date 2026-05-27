Vestnik Kavkaza

Rubio to meet with Pakistani Foreign Minister

Rubio to meet with Pakistani Foreign Minister
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Washington on May 29. The two sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and global issues of mutual interest.

"During the visit, he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest",

Dar said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the two sides also intend to focus on strengthening cooperation in key areas and to discuss Pakistan's role in regional diplomatic processes

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