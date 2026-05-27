Russia and Kazakhstan discussing launch of gas pipeline to China

The authorities of Kazakhstan and Russia are discussing the possibility of launching a gas pipeline through the republic to China, Kazakh Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said.

He said they began to discuss the gas pipeline with the capacity of up to 35 billion cubic meters that goes through the territory of Kazakhstan to the territory of China.

"As the Republic of Kazakhstan, we naturally express a desire for transit to pass through our territory, for this we are ready to provide all the conditions and all the guarantees, plus additional consumption on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Akkenzhenov said.

The minister noted that this pipeline will be important for Kazakhstan because it will enable to deliver gas to the northern and eastern territories of the republic.