Moscow and Astana sign cooperation agreement on Kazakhstan's first NPP

Russia signed an agreement on Thursday with Kazakhstan ​to build the first nuclear power plant ‌in Central Asia's largest country.

Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev said Rosatom plans to ⁠begin ​active construction at the site in ​2027 and expects completion in the mid-2030s.

The two ​sides also signed an agreement on the provision of a Russian export ‌credit ⁠to finance the construction of the plant.

The ceremony at which the agreements were signed took place as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Kazakhstan.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his support of the Balkhash nuclear power plant project in Kazakhstan and the signing of agreements during Putin's state visit to Astana.

"Regarding the signing of agreements on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, I would already like to express my gratitude for your personal support of this project. I believe there is no need to elaborate on the strategic significance of the agreement on the construction of the NPP, because it is clear to everyone," Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan voted in a 2024 referendum in favour of constructing a nuclear power plant and designated the village of Ulken, ​on the ​shores of ⁠Lake Balkhash and in the southeast of the country, as the site.