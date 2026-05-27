26 vessels transited Strait of Hormuz in 24 hours - IRGC

Twenty-six foreign commercial vessels and oil tankers transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past day after receiving permission from Iran, the IRGC Navy said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, 26 commercial vessels and oil tankers transited the safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz after receiving permission and in coordination with IRGC forces",

the IRGC said.

The statement emphasized that obtaining permission and coordinating with the Iranian side is mandatory for all vessels. According to the IRGC, measures will be taken against ships attempting to transit via other routes, and any such attempt would be considered a violation and an obstruction.