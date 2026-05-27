Russia is committed to ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus, viewing this as its key interest in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Vestnik Kavkaza. Her remarks came ahead of the 108th anniversaries of the founding of the Georgia Democratic Republic (May 26), the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, and the First Republic of Armenia (both May 28).

"We are building relations with Azerbaijan within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance, including with the aim of strengthening stability and security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region. We coordinate joint work within the CIS and other international forums and are ready to do everything possible to facilitate the republic's rapprochement with the EAEU", Zakharova said.

"Trade and economic relations between Moscow and Baku are mutually beneficial and are developing based on the principles of taking each other's interests into account. We attach particular importance to the cultural and humanitarian component of our interaction, which is based on the traditionally multifaceted ties between the peoples of the two countries", she added.

"Regarding Georgia, despite our well-known differences, we strive to develop ties based on pragmatism and equality, taking into account the rich, wonderful, and positive experience we have shared in the past. Despite the EU's attempts to impose a confrontational course on Moscow and push anti-Russian sanctions – essentially forcing Georgia to sacrifice its own interests – Georgia has chosen a multi-vector policy", Zakharova noted.

"Economic cooperation between our countries is actively expanding. Last year, trade turnover reached a record $2.7 billion, and the tourist flow from Russia to Georgia amounted to nearly 1.5 million people. Our country remains a key export market for Georgia and, at the same time, a leading supplier of strategically important products such as energy and grain. We strive to create all the conditions for developing humanitarian contacts between our peoples, who are united by long-standing historical ties and cultural bonds", Maria Zakharova stated.

The diplomat also addressed Russia's approach to Abkhazia and South Ossetia. "Abkhazia and South Ossetia remain Russia's closest allies in the South Caucasus. A shared historical past, shared cultural and moral values, and shared approaches to international and regional issues underpin close cooperation between our states today. Priority tasks include ensuring the republics' sovereignty, promoting their development, strengthening their foreign policy positions, and expanding trade, investment, and humanitarian cooperation", Zakharova explained.

"Overall, speaking about the region, Russia, contrary to the wishes of many in the West, will not leave the South Caucasus and has no intention of doing so – this is inherently impossible due to historical and geographical factors. Unlike those who think in terms of short-termism, our country is genuinely interested in the prosperity, peace, and stability of this region", she emphasized.

"We are ready to continue working with regional states and their neighbours to ensure that the South Caucasus breathes deeply, and that this air is the air of freedom, not the stale air of Western narratives", Zakharova concluded.