Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin waits for arrival of Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow

Kremlin waits for arrival of Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow expects the arrival of U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and American entrepreneur Jared Kushner when they are ready, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Call the White House and ask," the Russian president’s press secretary said with a smile, responding to a question about when to expect a visit by the U.S. negotiators, Life reported.

"As soon as they are ready, we will be glad to see them and we, indeed, wait for their arrival. As soon as time allows them to do that," Peskov said.

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