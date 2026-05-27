Vestnik Kavkaza

US hits military facility in Iran

US hits military facility in Iran
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The United States has attacked a military target in Iran, Reuters said, citing a U.S. official.

The strike targeted a military site that "posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," the agency said, citing the official.

The U.S. military has taken down four Iranian drones and hit a drone launching site, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

"A senior U.S. official said Iran fired 4 one-way drones at a U.S. commercial ship. The U.S. military shot down the drones and attacked another Iranian drone launching unit on the ground before it launched, the official added," the report reads.

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