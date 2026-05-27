Unmanned cargo route connects Russia and Kazakhstan

For the first time, autonomous trucks have completed a nearly 3,000-kilometer journey between Moscow and Astana, Russian and Kazakh leaders Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced.

The unmanned cargo route connecting the two capitals was launched during the presidents' meeting, Akorda reported.

The driverless vehicles crossed the border between the two countries near the Zhana-Zhol checkpoint.

The approximately 3,000-kilometer distance was covered in just two days, significantly reducing travel time thanks to modern autonomous technology, according to Akorda.

Moscow and Astana plan to continue cooperation in this field and intend to expand the project's scope.